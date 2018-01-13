One person cut free following two car collision in Bridgnorth

One person was cut free by firefighters following a collision in Bridgnorth this afternoon.

The collision involving two cars happened on the Stourbridge Road at around 1.35pm.

The casualty was trapped in one of the cars and was extricated by fire service personnel using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Three people were taken to hospital.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police, and the Midlands Air Ambulance also attended.