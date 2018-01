A man was led to safety following a fire at a home in Bridgnorth yesterday evening.

Firefighters were called to the property on Hillside Avenue at around 7.48pm.

The fire involved cooking in the kitchen of the property.

The man was given oxygen by firefighters after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Tweedale.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the small fire.