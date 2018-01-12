Telford & Wrekin Council adopts borough’s Local Plan

Telford & Wrekin Council last night adopted the borough’s Local Plan – which will help resist speculative development, enable economic growth and protect green space.

The council is within only a third of local authorities nationwide to have a Local Plan declared sound which complies with the National Planning Policy Framework.

Formal adoption will enable the council to determine how and where development will take place in the borough and to guide future planning decisions up to 2031.

Other benefits include the provision of a clear land use strategy which will support job creation and investment to meet the needs and aspirations of the borough’s local communities and businesses.

The Local Plan also includes policies that will protect and enhance green spaces across the Borough.

In addition to measures in the Local Plan the Council has made a commitment to protect Council owned greenspaces through the Green Guarantee.

The second round of the Green Guarantee scheme is due to launch in early spring. It will ensure 50 sites, marking Telford@50, voted for by the public, will be awarded special status where any development will need Cabinet approval. Once voting ends, sites ranging from woodland, parks, allotments and playing fields will benefit from enhancements, depending upon their type and join the existing 104 sites already protected under the scheme.

The newly adopted Local Plan will also provide parish councils with a clear planning basis for the progression of their Neighbourhood Development Plans.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “I am delighted that we have reached a position where Full Council is able to formally adopt a Local Plan that complies with national policy.

“As a result, poorly located and designed developments will be discouraged and resisted and proposals that are compatible with the Local Plan can be approved without delay.

“The plan’s policies will also enable delivery of accommodation that meets current and future need, supports provision of specialist and supported housing and the protection and enhancement of our cultural and heritage assets including green spaces.

“This puts the borough in a very strong position from a planning and economic perspective. Following the vote of Full Council to formally adopt the Local Plan, there will now be a six week “judicial review” period where parties wishing to challenge the process may do so.”