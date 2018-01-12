Telford nursery group celebrates successful 25 years in business

An award-winning group of nurseries in Telford is celebrating 25 successful years in business.

ABC Day Nursery, which has Ofsted rated outstanding nurseries in Hollinswood, Hadley, Hoo and Lightmoor, opened its doors on January 11 1993.

Owner Penny Hustwick said she is delighted to be celebrating a silver anniversary..

She said: “To reach our 25 year anniversary is a fantastic milestone and I would like to thank all of the staff and parents who have supported us over that period.

“When we opened our first nursery we never dreamt we would end up in this position but we go from strength to strength and I know 2018 is going to be another exciting year.”

At the first site in Wrockwardine, which has since moved to Hoo at Preston-on-the-Weald-Moors, the nursery boasted just six children and seven members of staff on its first day.

But now in their silver anniversary year ABC Day Nursery Ltd employs 52 people across Telford, including some of the children staff once looked after.

The nursery has cared for up to 1,500 children in total and Penny said one of the best things is when families keep in touch even after children have left.

“It is so lovely to hear from parents after children have gone on to school and hear how they are getting on,” she said.

“Sometimes we even get told about children who have gone or are about to go to university.

“We have also had quite a few children come back for their work experience placement when at secondary school or college.”

Penny said she was still dedicated to providing high standards of care and creating a home from home environment – something highlighted in the glowing ofsted reports for each of the four sites.

She added: “At ABC Day Nursery we lay down the foundations for children so that when they leave to go to school, they are happy, educated, confident, and independent and have the necessary skills to equip them for the next big step.

“We think we have the best staff. They are all carefully selected by us and are highly motivated to do the best for the children in our care.

“We want to want to build on our growth over the past 25 years and make our nurseries as successful as possible – watch this space.”