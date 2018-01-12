Networking group stages free open day to welcome new members

A thriving Shropshire networking group is throwing its doors open to visitors so they can sample its unique approach to boosting business for free.

The Whitchurch Collaborative Networking group is staging a free open day next month to encourage more businesses across north Shropshire and South Cheshire to join its fold.

The group, which meets on the first Wednesday of every month, has secured members thousands of pounds of business since it was launched three years ago thanks to its friendly approach to networking.

Now it wants to expand its reach and show non-members what all the fuss is about at the open day on February 7 at the Horse and Jockey at Grindley Brook.

Group ambassador Teresa Jones said the group had expanded over the last 12 months but now wanted to broaden its reach even further.

“We are very proud of the way the group helps businesses across the region work with each other in a friendly, collaborative way,” she said.

“Our meetings are designed to be informal and welcoming and have a proven track record of producing results for all our members.

“We want to encourage anyone who thinks the group could help their business to come along to our open meeting to see for themselves just what we can offer.”

Fellow ambassador Sally Inkster said the open day would offer a relaxed introduction to the group.

“This group is special because it operates in a unique and non-pressurised environment. We encourage people to take time to get to know each other and build personal contacts which prove fruitful to themselves and their businesses.”

The open day will start at 10am and last for around two hours. To register your interest email Dave Burgess at davidburgess1@btinternet.com

Stuart Holmes, from the University of Wolverhampton’s Enterprise Action scheme, told the group’s latest meeting how it made a series of grants available to businesses to help boost the local economy.

The scheme, part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, offered grant support to companies working within the business-to-business field alongside business consultant meetings, skills seminars and networking opportunities.