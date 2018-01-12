Linder Myers choose The Harry Johnson Trust as their 2018 charity

Shrewsbury based law firm Linder Myers has announced their 2018 charity of the year as The Harry Johnson Trust.

The Harry Johnson Trust was established in November 2014 following the death of seven-year-old Harry in July of that year. Harry died following a nine-month fight with Double Hit Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

The trust offers help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the Oncology Team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Shropshire.

Each year Linder Myers choose a local charity to support and in 2017 they worked with Hope House.

Richard Ashton, Principal Lawyer and Head of Trusts & Estates Department at Linder Myers said: “We are proud to be able to work with Sally and the team at The Harry Johnson Trust. The tireless work that they do and the wonderful support they are able to provide to families during such difficult times is something that we are very pleased to be part of.”

The trust work on a number of ongoing projects including Harry Hugs, Perfect Pillows and Harry Hampers which include items that a family might find useful in the first few days in hospital and which are often forgotten during such stressful and uncertain times.

Sally Johnson commented, “I am delighted that Linder Myers has chosen Harry’s trust as their charity of the year.”

Employees at Linder Myers will be taking part in a number of charitable initiatives throughout the year. It is anticipated that this support will enable The Harry Johnson Trust to continue providing this essential help and guidance to young people and their families at very difficult times.