Community and Outpatient services at Shrewsbury MLU temporarily relocated

Community and Outpatient services at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit (MLU) have been temporarily relocated while work continues to repair damage to the roof caused by last month’s heavy snowfall.

The services have been moved to an adjacent ward within the Copthorne Building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for the comfort of women using the services.

Birthing and other inpatient services at Shrewsbury MLU were suspended on 11 December when heavy snow caused damage to part of the roof.

The MLU remains open to outpatient services including day attendees, hearing screening and the registrar.

However, noise from the repair work has led to the decision to relocate services to the antenatal clinic.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the MLU, said: “For the comfort of women using our services, we have decided to temporarily relocate Community and Outpatient services at Shrewsbury MLU for the duration of the repair work.

“Temporary signs have been put up inside the building to direct people to the new location.

“We would like to thank women using our service for their understanding during this time.”