The New Job Fitness Club launches online

Shropshire-born Peter Neale has launched an innovative new business. The New Job Fitness Club is an online mentoring service for people looking to move on in their careers.

At newjobfitnessclub.com members will find a growing resource of articles, ideas, examples and videos, and also links to sources of useful career planning advice. With the deliberate use of metaphors from the disciplines of sport and exercise (such as toning, flexing, stretching and strengthening) to emphasise the importance of thorough preparation, the New Job Fitness Club will provide valuable instruction to support members’ quests to win the right job.

Peter Neale will provide job search guidance, and valuable support with CV, Cover Letter and Application Form preparation and interview techniques via email, social media and also through one-to-one interviews either on FaceTime, Skype or by telephone.

Unlike many career coaches, whose services can cost as much as £500 or £1,000, membership of The New Job Fitness Club is just £20 per month with no minimum term.

Peter, 54, of Much Wenlock, with 35 years’ experience in three different industry sectors (banking, retail and, most recently, for 16 years as School Business Manager in three local secondary schools – Priory in Shrewsbury, Thomas Adams in Wem and Smestow in Wolverhampton) and an MSc from the University of Leicester, has successfully mentored many people at various stages on their journey through professional life and has also worked as a Tutor for National Schools Training.

He said: “The New Job Business Club concept adopts the same approach to career mentoring that Spotify does to music or Netflix to movies; offering members a quality service, with access to all facilities throughout the duration of their membership. There is no minimum term of contract and no cancellation fee. I want to be as honest and straightforward with members as possible, and help remove barriers to success; building their confidence to win the right job with friendly and genuinely useful advice. It is my ambition to employ at least one person by the end of the year.”