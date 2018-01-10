Longmynd Travel celebrates milestone anniversary

A family-owned Shropshire company that has been in business in the county for 45 years this year, is celebrating the milestone after renewing a major contract.

Longmynd Travel, of Lea Cross, near Shrewsbury, employs 25 full and part-time staff to manage its fleet of 21 vehicles and has announced that Shrewsbury Town Football Club has just confirmed a new 5-year contract to use them as its official team coach for transporting staff and players to away matches.

The bespoke vehicle in question boats a special registration number D15TFC and is a £250k Plaxton Elite coach which features Wi-Fi, plush seating, bespoke tables, Sky satellite, play stations, privacy glass and onboard executive catering facilities.

Longmynd Travel director Val Sheppard-Evans, said: “We are obviously very proud to renew our contract with Shrewsbury Town FC, especially as many of our staff are also loyal fans and the recent major investment in this coach has proved to be a great success.

“My parents George and Joan started the company with one single vehicle at Snailbeach in 1973, then moved to larger premises in Pontesbury with 12 vehicles in 1989, before relocating to our current site at Lea Cross in 2003.

“As the company expands we are pleased to have become members of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and now look forward to working with many more fellow businesses from across the county.”

Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan, commented: “We are delighted to welcome such a well-established company into the Chamber family.

“As a rural county, mobility is an ongoing challenge for both businesses and their employees, and being a highly regarded representative of the transport sector we look forward to working with Longmynd Travel in the future.”