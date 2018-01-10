First baby born at Bridgnorth MLU since full service resumes

The first baby has been born at Bridgnorth Midwife-Led Unit since it re-opened for births on January 1.

Archer Jack Perkins was safely delivered yesterday, Tuesday 9 January, at 9.35am weighing in at 8lbs to Michaela Rawlings and Asa Perkins, of Bridgnorth. Archer is the couple’s first child.

Michaela, 23, said: “The staff were great, they really did look after us all so well. Everything went as planned, and Archer is doing really well.”

Births and post natal care were temporarily suspended at Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Ludlow Midwife-Led Units last year due to staff shortages. Full in-patient maternity services were re-instated, as planned, on January 1, including delivery suites and post natal care wards.

It followed a successful recruitment programme, and the introduction of new ways of working for the midwifery team. This has been particularly around home births with an on-call arrangement which allows midwives to be more flexible across the county.