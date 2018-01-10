Extra police to patrol Shrewsbury town centre following antisocial behaviour

Extra police patrols will be on the streets of Shrewsbury town centre this evening following antisocial behaviour by a group of youths.

Officers made an arrest this morning following a group assaulting individuals on Sunday and for public order offences yesterday evening in Barker Street.

A dispersal order is in place.

The S34 Dispersal Order gives officers the power to return individuals under the age of 16 to their home address.

Those over the age of 16 will be directed to leave the area for 48 hours. Failure to do so, or returning to the area will result in an arrest.

Parents are being asked to check where their teenagers are and keep them away from the town centre.