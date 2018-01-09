Police seek witnesses to altercation between two drivers in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation that is believed to have happened near the Park Inn Hotel off the M54 near junction 5 on Friday 5 January.

The incident was reported to police around 2.55pm, when the driver of a blue Seat Leon reported his car being damaged by a man driving a dark blue Fiat Panda people carrier.

The man driving the Fiat is reported to have left his vehicle and hit the drivers’ side window of the Seat, causing it to shatter and leaving the driver, a man in his 20s, with cuts to his arm.

The man driving the Fiat is described as 6’2, white, stocky build, bald head, approximately 40 years old and possibly had a Scottish accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 379s of 5 January.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org