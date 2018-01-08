Rail services delayed after person hit by train between Shrewsbury and Wellington

Rail services have been delayed after a person collided with a train between Shrewsbury and Wellington this afternoon.

Emergency services including British Transport Police are at the scene of the incident near Admaston.

Arriva Trains Wales say that all lines are blocked with disruption expected until around 9pm.

West Midlands Rail ticket holders will be accepted on the National Express: West Midlands 5 service for Codsall – Bilbrook and Wolverhampton Additional road transport has been sourced to shuttle between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, calling at all stations. Arriva Trains Wales are accepting passengers between Shrewsbury and Crewe in both directions until further notice. Arriva Trains Wales are accepting passengers between Shrewsbury and Hereford in both directions until further notice. Arrangements have been made for West Midlands Trains rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.