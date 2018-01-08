PCB Solicitors announce new partners

Leading Shropshire and Mid-Wales legal experts PCB Solicitors, have announced the appointment of no fewer than five new partners to the practice.

The firm currently employs 54 staff and is based on Shrewsbury Business Park, with offices at Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Clun, Dawley, Knighton and Ludlow.

Stepping up are Pauline Davies, of Clun, who has 12 years’ experience in the wills and probate department and is a member of Solicitors for the Elderly and the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners; Ryan Bickham, of Telford, who specialises in litigation and Danny Smith, of Codsall, who has worked in the crime department for a decade.

Helen Barrett, of Knighton and Nicola Pugh of Bishops Castle have been appointed joint head of conveyancing bringing a wealth of local knowledge and legal experience to their teams and the firm.

PCB managing partner, Mike Surzyn, said: “We are rejuvenating the practice by appointing these young and vibrant people who are all experts in their own field and who each have proven records, as we build on continued company expansion.

With offices across Shropshire and Mid-Wales, we offer all aspects of property, criminal and commercial law, agriculture, family matters, wills and probate right through to personal injury claims.

“The firm has been awarded the prestigious Lexcel Quality Mark by The Law Society for high standards of practice management.

“We believe that by injecting this new blood into the business we will be better equipped to continue our respected commitment to quality and service.”

One of the new appointees, Ryan Bickham, added: “I am particularly excited to be part of this new team and to be given the opportunity to help influence the future of this highly regarded firm. I look forward to building on its current solid foundations.”