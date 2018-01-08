A man became trapped after his 4×4 left the road and ended up underneath an articulated trailer in a field near Prees last night.

The collision happened off the A49 at Weston at around 8.40pm with the driver suffering only minor injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a LandRover Discovery that had left the road, gone through a wooden fence and collided with a parked up articulated trailer.

“The front end of the LandRover was under the trailer with the driver’s side of the 4×4 crushed. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was fully conscious throughout.

“Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to extricate him. He was taken onto the ambulance and assessed by the doctor. Amazingly, apart from some minor chest pain and a few scratches to his face, he had but no sign of any significant injuries. After being given pain relief, he was taken by ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

Fire service appliances were mobilised from Hodnet, Prees and Wellington.