Footpaths upgrade work to begin between Wyle Cop and English Bridge in Shrewsbury

Work is set to begin today on upgrading the footpaths between Wyle Cop and English Bridge in Shrewsbury.

This work is being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP) and will include the upgrading of footway and kerbing materials with natural stone products.

The aim is to enhance and improve the area and complete the new Abbey Foregate ‘gateway’ to the town centre.

It follows on from the improvement work being carried out at Shrewsbury gyratory and Coleham Head.

A programme of enhancement works in Shrewsbury town centre will then begin in March 2018, including the upgrading of Pride Hill.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The work carried out at the gyratory and between Wyle Cop and English Bridge will create a new ‘gateway’ into the town centre and, in effect, extend the town centre out to Abbey Foregate. This will greatly enhance the area and the town, and be of particular benefit to traders in the Wyle Cop area.

“The enhancement work that will then begin in the town centre aims to make a positive and consistent change to the quality of the public realm. Improvements will be made in a number of locations but, as the primary shopping street in the town centre, the physical upgrading of Pride Hill – which will include resurfacing, new street furniture and other improvements – is key to this enhancement work.

“The overall SITP package will provide a wide range of economic benefits for Shrewsbury and a real boost to the town centre economy. This important and beneficial work is also being carried out at no cost to Shropshire Council, so is a great example of how Shrewsbury and Shropshire can attract and benefit from external funding.”

The work is expected to take approximately seven weeks to complete.