Services to be temporarily suspended at Oswestry Midwife Led Unit

Services at Oswestry Midwife-Led Unit (MLU) will be temporarily suspended from 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday 8 January.

Women booked to give birth at Oswestry MLU who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU. If any women due to give birth at Oswestry MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

The suspension of services is due to short-term staff sickness.

Women who have chosen to deliver at Oswestry MLU and are likely to give birth in the near future are being contacted to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour during the temporary suspension of services.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Unfortunately, due to short-term sickness, it will be necessary to suspend services at Oswestry MLU from 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at Oswestry and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour whilst services are suspended at Oswestry MLU.”