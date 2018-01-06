Camera crews return to film new series of ‘Ambulance’

The ground-breaking documentary, ‘Ambulance’ on BBC One was one of the most watched programmes of 2017 and camera crews are back filming with West Midlands Ambulance Service gathering stories for a new series.

The programme will feature ambulance crews from across the region helping patients in their hour of need as well as staff in the Trust’s two emergency operations centres.

Filming started at the end of November and included cameras following staff on the road and in the control rooms on New Year’s Eve, traditionally the busiest time of the year.

The last series brought in an audience of over 4 million per episode with the new series expected to broadcast later in the year.

Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “What is unique about this programme is the way that it intermingles the work of the staff in our control rooms with those on the ambulances responding to calls. We get to see the entire journey from the moment the 999 call is received through the help provided over the phone; the way ambulances are dispatched and the work of the crews on the ground.

“The thing that came across so strongly from the first series was the incredible professionalism of our staff as they deal with the challenges that they are presented with, never knowing what the next call might bring.

“I am sure we will see cases of heart-warming joy to the most tragic of events; but throughout, our staff will provide care and compassion to all of those affected; something I am incredibly proud of.”

Covering a diverse region of more than 5,000 square miles – the filming will follow crews from every corner of the West Midlands; from inner city Birmingham to the rural areas of Shropshire.

During the programmes, you’ll get to see how the staff deal with an increasingly busy service with some days over 4,000 999 calls. It will look at the way the Trust deals with an ageing population and the challenges of working with out-of-hours services and GP surgeries as well A&E departments who are also getting increasingly busy.

Kirsty Cunningham, Executive Producer with Dragonfly Television who are making the programme, said: “We are thrilled to be back with the fabulous crews and control teams at West Midlands Ambulance Service for a new eight-part series of Ambulance for BBC1.

“Audiences can look forward to seeing some of their favourite paramedics, technicians, doctors, controllers and call assessors back in action again and will be introduced to new teams with stories to share in a new series packed with more drama and warmth.”