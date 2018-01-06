Advice issued ahead of Sunday’s Shrewsbury v West Ham FA Cup tie

Police are advising anyone going to this Sunday’s FA Cup match between Shrewsbury Town and West Ham United at New Meadow to plan their route and allow plenty of time for their journey.

The match is a sell out with a crowd of nearly 10,000 expected.

Chief Inspector Steph Brighton said: “It’s great for the town to welcome a premiership team for the third round of the FA Cup.

“We’re expecting a big crowd and there is a policing operation in place to ensure everyone stays safe. All our officers are there to help so if you’ve got any concerns please speak to them.

“The match is a sell out so we’d ask anyone without a ticket not to show up to the ground and advise them to avoid the area if they can.”

Parking restrictions will be in place around the ground.