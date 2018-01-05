Sparkling success for Shropshire welding supplies firm

A county supply firm has had a bright start to the New Year following the award of the prestigious ISO 9001 Mark.

Shropshire Welding Supplies Ltd is based on Stafford Park 15 in Telford, employing 22 people and has been in business for 44 years, with a current annual turnover of around £4 million.

Company director, Luke Evans, said: “This fantastic achievement will enable us to tender for business with larger blue chip companies, who insist on recognisable industry standards, which this award clearly displays.

“Staff members Peter Crank and Kelvin Rogerson have spent several months working with auditors to put in place the relevant systems and procedures, which has also made a tremendous improvement to our everyday working practices, by providing total traceability on all orders and supplies.

“This ISO 9001 Award lets people know the high standard we have achieved for the sales, service, repair and hire of welding equipment, general consumables and associated products.

“We currently have many customers covering a wide radius of Telford, but having just achieved this award we have already had order enquiries to become approved suppliers from as far away as Sellafield Nuclear Plant in Cumbria, which is great news for us as the company expands and moves forward.”

Kelvin Rogerson, added: “Over a period of about six months we worked with all fellow staff members to ensure that the procedures we put in place attained the level of professionalism and accountability demanded by the ISO 9001 Mark auditors and we are delighted that the company has now gained this official recognition.”