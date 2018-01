Police have charged a man following a series of fires across the Leegomery and Hadley area of Telford.

Omar McGowan, aged 26, from Telford, was charged with 12 offences of arson.

The charge follows the incidents, which occurred between June 2017 and July 2017, and on the 3 January, 2018.

He has been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.