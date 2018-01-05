Further investment planned by Shropshire caravan business in 2018

The chairman of award-winning Shrewsbury-based caravan dealership Salop Leisure is predicting an exciting 2018 with plans for more investment in new developments.

Having enjoyed another successful trading year, Tony Bywater is very optimistic about what the new year has in store for both Salop Leisure and its associated businesses and caravan parks.

The year 2017 saw the opening of the company’s £6.5 million Love2Stay touring and glamping resort on land adjoining Salop Leisure’s Emstrey headquarters.

“There have been some tremendous achievements for the business during 2017,” said My Bywater. “Under managing director Mark Bebb’s guidance, we have totally developed the Love2Stay resort concept which is already renowned as one of the best in Europe.

“Since opening in mid-summer, the resort has proved to be a resounding success, with more than 20,000 people visiting the resort within the first few months.

“We have also added three extra pitches for luxury lodges in our holiday home village display area at Salop Leisure to meet growing demand from customers.”

Away from Shrewsbury, the company is investing £1.5 million on the complete redevelopment of Glan-y-don Holiday Park to provide 68 pitches on the seafront at, Tywyn, near Aberdyfi . The park is scheduled to open on June 1, 2018.

Further north along the coast, work has begun on a new £500,000 reception building at Min-y-Don Holiday Park in Harlech, which is set to open in March.

During the year, Salop Leisure has created 35 extra jobs, taking the company’s workforce to more than 200 and reported record sales of touring caravan and motorhomes.

“We remain very excited about the prospects for touring caravan, motorhome and caravan holiday homes sales in 2018,” added Mr Bywater. “We feel that 2018 is going to be a great year of opportunities for our company.

“I think it’s going to be and outstanding year for all forms of self-catering accommodation. The devaluation of the pound against other currencies and the increased expense of flying abroad will persuade even more British people to staycation.

“Investing in a caravan holiday home, touring caravan or motorhome provides excellent value for money for people who wish to enjoy a holiday or short break with their family anytime they wish at a location of their choice.”

Sister business Love Plants, the specialist plants centre, has also enjoyed a record-breaking year of sales. Mr Bywater expects to see the business continue to grow in 2018 as its reputation for quality plants and good, old fashioned customer service spreads.

“We are proud that Salop Leisure has become a destination for people to visit,” he added. “They can come and have lunch in our Love Coffee restaurant and there’s lots of interesting things for them to see.”