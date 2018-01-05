Free workshops on innovation funding for Shropshire businesses

Shropshire businesses that are looking to grow in 2018 are being invited to attend one of two free sessions on how to access funding to support their plans for innovation.

Innovate UK and the British Business Bank will host two briefing sessions with workshops at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry on January 30.

Innovate UK will highlight its grants, the new Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, and new innovation loans products while the British Business Bank will focus on its Midlands Engine Investment Fund and wider portfolio of products.

The first session, from 7.30am to 9am, will give an overview of the support available to help a business grow with three 20 minute presentations covering Innovate UK grant funding, the Midlands Engine Investment Fund and Innovation Loans.

The session, which will start at 9.30am, will also detail the funding options available and will be followed by practical workshops examining how to apply for Innovate UK funding, how to access the Midlands Engine Innovation Fund and other British Business Bank products, and a session on how Innovation loans work and how to access them.

The morning session ends with a networking lunch with the Midlands business support providers and the event finishes at 2pm.

Yasmin Sulaman, Business Support Officer from the Marches Growth Hub, said: “This is an ideal opportunity for businesses that may not know anything about the support available to them to learn how these grants and loans can support their plans for innovation.

“Accessing this support can still be confusing and complex and these sessions are designed to help you navigate your way easily through the available options.”

To register for the breakfast session, go to www.breakfastinnovationmidlands2018.eventbrite.co.uk.

For the morning session and networking lunch sign up at www.innovationmidlands2018.eventbrite.co.uk.