Cash donation from regional builder helps Bridgnorth club

A regional builder has given a cash boost to help a Bridgnorth rugby club provide progressive coaching and training equipment as its membership continues to grow.

Bridgnorth Rugby Football Club applied to Persimmon Homes West Midlands to become one of the winners in their Healthy Communities scheme.

Under the scheme, a host of regional prizes of £750 were up for grabs until the end of December, with amateur sports teams and individuals aged 21 years and under across the region eligible to apply. The money was to be spent on sports kit, equipment, coaching or facilities.

A shortlist of 30 will now be created for a national final to be decided on a public vote, with the winning club or individual receiving £200,000 while two runners-up will receive £50,000 each.

Stephen Cleveley, Director in Charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “Our Healthy Communities initiative aims to create a legacy for young people who love sport. Getting youngsters to enjoy sport at a young age is important, and we are delighted to be able to support grassroot sports.”

Phil Jefferies, spokesman for the club, which was founded in 1962, said: “We believe Bridgnorth Rugby Club (BRFC) is the fastest growing and developing rugby club in the West Midlands. Our vision is to expand our mini and junior section to more than 400 youngsters. We believe rugby offers core fitness, skills, discipline, respect, confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship and we believe it helps young people progress into adulthood with friends for life.

“We have ambitious plans to provide new facilities to cope with demand as our membership continues to grow. We cannot thank Persimmon Homes enough for this donation which will boost funding for progressive coaching and training equipment.”

Bridgnorth Rugby Club has also been selected as a partner club of Worcester Warriors.