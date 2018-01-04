Severn Trent to make essential upgrades to Shrewsbury water network

Severn Trent is to carry out some essential upgrades to the water pipe network in Shrewsbury.

Engineers will be replacing a number of valves under the footpath on the A458 Welshpool Road in Shelton to make sure the water network continues to work the way it should, ensuring customers have a water supply they can rely on.

Gareth Mead, from Severn Trent, explains: “Valves are a really important part of our network but they’re not something our customers ever see but they help us make sure water keeps flowing and, in the unlikely event of a leak, mean we can divert supplies around our pipes and get everyone back on that much more quickly.”

The first part of the work will begin on Monday, 15 January when two-way traffic lights will be put in place near to the Co-Op for around five days. The work will then move, on Sunday, 21 January and Sunday, 28 January near Oxon Business Park when temporary traffic lights will be in place again.

Gareth continues: “We know this might cause some disruption but our contractors from Amey will work as quickly as they can to get the road back to normal once the upgrades are complete.

“The traffic lights will be manually operated during rush hour to manage the flow of traffic and keep vehicles moving.

“We’ve also decided to carry out the second phase on two consecutive Sundays as we know this will have less of an impact on local traffic.”