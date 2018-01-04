New Easter panto set to follow success of Peter Pan at Oakengates Theatre

Telford’s 2017 panto Peter Pan smashed box office records – as the public flocked to Oakengates Theatre @ The Place during December to enjoy the show.

And the good news is that for the first time, you don’t have to wait until next Christmas for another pantomime!

Following 18 successive years of Christmas pantomimes, this year there will be a new Easter panto specially written about Telford as part of the town’s 50th birthday celebrations.

“Pantomania” will feature all the traditional pantomime ingredients including lots of audience participation, stunning costumes and sets and a script packed with comedy Telford references and unique comedy routines.

This unique show will also celebrate 50 years of Oakengates Theatre as well as 50 years of Telford.

Pantomania will see a return to the Telford stage of leading children’s author and established pantomime writer Ian Billings – who many will remember for the Telford Telford song. Appearing alongside him will be the comic legend Phil Butler.

Local performers will also get the opportunity to perform in this celebration production. Auditions for one of the parts and also for senior dancers are being held at the theatre on Sunday 7 January.

Anyone interested in these auditions should contact the theatre on 01952 382385 for more information. Pantomania will run from Thursday 29 March to Thursday 5 April, although there will be no performance on Sunday 1 April which is Easter Sunday.

Councillor John Minor, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, said: “I am delighted that we can offer the public an Easter pantomime to celebrate both Telford’s 50th birthday and 50 years of Oakengates Theatre.

“It follows on the back of the hugely successful Christmas pantomime Peter Pan, which broke box office records.

“It also offered relaxed and signed performances which were very popular and made our panto accessible to more people.

“Peter Pan also raised more than £1,200 for borough mayor Councillor Stephen Reynolds’ charity Severn Hospice (Telford) when we held free performances during the pre-Christmas snow.”