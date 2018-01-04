Holland Broadbridge celebrates 25 years in business

Leading Shrewsbury estate agent, Holland Broadbridge is celebrating 25 years in business, having first opened its doors in 1993.

Marking its 25th anniversary, Holland Broadbridge will organise a number of initiatives throughout 2018 to celebrate this milestone.

Founded by partners Gary Holland and Sandra Broadbridge, the family-run business based at Barker Street, now employs a team of 18 staff across its sales and lettings divisions, servicing the Shrewsbury property market and surrounding villages.

“The partners and staff at Holland Broadbridge are thrilled to celebrate 25 successful years in business,” said Gary Holland.

“It is thanks to the continued support from our vendors and buyers, landlords and tenants that we have sustained a lively operation in the heart of the county. We work with many professionals and suppliers and would like to extend our gratitude to them for their services and ongoing support over the years.

“From the early days, the business has continued to grow steadily and we are now one of the top property agents in the Shrewsbury area. We are proud to offer a wide portfolio of homes for sale or let, with new stock continually hitting the market.

“Over the years we have seen many changes in the property market, not least of all the emergence of the internet, offering online platforms such as Rightmove and Onthemarket to open up the market and reach customers across the globe. In today’s digital era we are also immensely proud to be the first agent in Shrewsbury to offer 3D virtual reality property tours, which demonstrates our innovative approach to help drive the local property market.”

Gary added: “We are looking forward to a buoyant future and, to celebrating our 25th anniversary throughout 2018.”