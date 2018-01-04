Four charged following double stabbing in Shrewsbury

Four men have been charged following disorder near to the Buttermarket, Shrewsbury in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Four men were treated in hospital following the incident, two of them for stab wounds.

Rommell Holding, aged 27 of West Boulevard, Birmingham was charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and affray.

Cain Kirlew aged 21 of Fieldhouse Road, Birmingham was charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of affray.

Errol Kirlew, aged 28 of Fieldhouse Road, Birmingham was charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of affray.

Dominic Stagg, aged 27 and of Culford Drive, Birmingham was charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, affray, dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit and possession of cannabis.

All four appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning and were all remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 5 February.