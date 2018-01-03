Witnesses sought after man dies in collision near Farley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision near Farley, just days before Christmas.

Emergency services were called to the A4169 between Buildwas and Much Wenlock, near Farley at around 6.15pm on Friday 22 December.

A man, aged in his 30s died at the scene after he got out of a grey Peugeot estate and was involved in a collision with a blue Ford C-Max estate travelling towards Buildwas.

Police would particularly like to speak with a woman driving a grey or silver Audi A3 or A5 who is believed to have stopped at the scene and spoken to other witnesses.

If you saw the collision or have any information in relation to it please call West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 659s of 22 December 2017.