Shropshire people invited to ‘sing in the new!’

Local choir leader Olivia Thomas is inviting the people of Shropshire to ‘sing in the new’ this January, as it is the month of resolutions and new beginnings.

Olivia takes up the lead of the two popular Telford and Shrewsbury Got 2 Sing Choirs when it starts its new term week commencing 15th January and is hoping to introduce people to singing as a means of living healthier and happier lives. Singing may not necessarily be the first topic that springs to mind, but joining a choir may well prove as beneficial as joining a gym – and a whole lot more fun!

Olivia will be taking up the helm at the 2 choirs, training members in vocal technique, harmony & performance. She commented “Got 2 Sing is not your typical ‘stand behind the music’ type of choir as there’s no requirement to read music or audition.

Our rehearsal are friendly and fun and we sing wonderful, uplifting popular songs in three-part harmony and put some movement to the songs to bring them to life so I’m really excited about taking the choirs forwards into the new year.

Since graduating from Staffordshire University with a HND in Performing Arts, Olivia has enjoyed a varied teaching career in performing arts, singing and music.

She added, “From experience I know how much singing together can improve people’s self-esteem, health and confidence and being part of Got 2 Sing has helped many of our members with loneliness, depression and anxiety; it’s a real stress-buster!

Our choirs also offer social activities, performances and tours and the choir experience offers a sense of community and belonging. What’s there not to love!

So why not sing in the new year this January – pop along for a free taster session anytime.

Got 2 Sing re-opens:

– Tuesday 16 Jan – Apley Wood Primary School, Pool Farm Avenue, Apley, Telford, TF1 6FQ

– Wednesday 17 Jan – The Wilfred Owen School, Woodcote Way, Shrewsbury, SY2 5SH

7.15pm for 7.30 pm – 9.00pm.