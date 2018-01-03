Join the team in 2018 at Sunnycroft in Wellington

Sunnycroft, the National Trust property in Wellington, is looking for new members to join their vibrant and enthusiastic volunteer team.

Sunnycroft, a rare example of an Edwardian suburban villa and mini-estate, tucked away on the outskirts of Wellington. The volunteer team at Sunnycroft play a vital role in welcoming visitors to this special place. The property is looking for new members to join the team in 2018 and spare a weekend day once a month to tell the stories of this special place, serve tea and cakes in the Victorian tearoom or help people find the perfect souvenir.

Lois Baker, Volunteering and Community Involvement Manager said “Sunnycroft has a great team of volunteers. Whether you are looking to meet new people, learn new skills or give something back with your spare time at weekends it’s the ideal place to volunteer. We are particularly looking for extra help at weekends in our small shop, tearoom and in the house, and our flexible online rota means you can choose the weekend days that suit you!”

To find out more about volunteering for the National Trust at Sunnycroft drop into an informal information session held at Sunnycroft on Saturday 6th January at 11am to meet the team and find out more.

Alternatively, for more information on volunteering at Sunnycroft visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sunnycroft or call 01952 242884. Sunnycroft’s address is 200 Holyhead Road Wellington Telford TF1 2DR.