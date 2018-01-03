Driver taken to hospital after car rolls down bank in Carding Mill Valley

A driver was released from his car by firefighters after it left the road and rolled down a steep bank in Carding Mill Valley this morning.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were sent to the scene at around 9am.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington.

Crews extricated the man from the vehicle using holmatro cutting equipment and conveyed him down the bank into the care of the ambulance service.