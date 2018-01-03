Shropshire firm expands with county estate agents contract

A family firm in Shropshire is to expand yet again having landed a contract to provide an estate agent in the county with copying supplies.

Unique Copiers, based in St George’s, will supply Belvoir sales and lettings property specialists in Grosvenor House, Central Park, Telford, with all their copying needs in a deal which has saved Belvoir 30 per cent of costs on their previous contract.

Adrian Casey, owner of Unique Copiers, said he was delighted that his business has been able to save Belvoir a great sum of money whilst increasing their service.

He said: “People often do not realise there are savings to be made in copying contracts.

“It is such a vital part of a business, especially on like a sales and lettings specialist and all the paperwork that comes with it, that people end up paying more than they need to.

“We will always try to save people money but we really pride ourselves on being a trustworthy and reliable company – which is why we have secured yet another new contract.

“We will be taking on more staff to ensure we can always maintain the level of quality that we promise our customers.

“This will happen over the coming months and will include engineers who are always nearby to fix any potential problems quickly and efficiently.”

Belvoir is a property specialist company which focuses on buying, selling, letting and renting properties.

There are over 166 offices nationwide and the Telford base has won 14 awards, including national awards for outstanding service, in the past six years.

Simon Bell, Managing Director of Belvoir Telford, said moving to a local company was the main draw for him – and the costs saving was an unexpected benefit .

He said: “It is not just a photocopier, it is fundamental to the business. It is a business enabler as it provides the full range of communications that ties into our customer communications strategy.

“Working with Unique Copiers is a lot more economical for us which was a pleasant surprise as well.

“It is good to be working with another award-winning firm and I am pleased to be working in partnership with another Shropshire firm and contributing to the county’s economy.

“We wanted to have a local business to support us as the local knowledge and being around the corner is a huge benefit.”