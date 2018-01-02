Three injured during altercation in Whitchurch

Three people were taken to hospital after an altercation in Whitchurch at just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The incident took place in an alleyway outside the Last Orders public house in Watergate.

A woman in her 40s is reported to have been pushed over and suffered head and back injuries and two men in their 50s and 60s suffered facial injuries that are not thought to be life threatening or life changing at this time.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assault and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anybody who may have been in the pub and general area beforehand.

The 22-year-old man from Stone in Staffordshire was arrested on suspicion of assault – grievous bodily harm has been released under investigation.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, please call police on 101 and quote reference number 3s of 1 January.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.