Driver arrested after failing to stop for police in Shrewsbury

A 27-year-old driver has been arrested in Shrewsbury after he failed to stop for police.

On Friday 29 December, West Mercia police were alerted to a black Audi A3 with partial registration DE61, which failed to stop for them in Monkmoor Road around 9.25pm.

PC Richard Owen of West Mercia Police said: “Following a short pursuit, the car continued for the next 20 minutes, driving in and around the Cherry Orchard, Belvidere and Shirehall area.

“Along the way the Audi is believed to have failed to adhere to speed limits and contravened numerous red lights and give way signs.

“I’m interested to hear from any motorists who were inconvenienced, forced to take evasive action or who have dash cam footage during the incident.”

The vehicle has driven out to Atcham along the B4380 and then back into Shrewsbury, where officers have located both driver and vehicle parked up.

A 27-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 690 of 29 December 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org