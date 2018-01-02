Arrest made after two men suffer stab and head injuries in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested after two people suffered stab and head injuries in a disturbance on Hereford Road in Shrewsbury late last night.

A 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old-man were taken to hospital and have now been released after receiving treatment.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene under suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Inspector Edward Hancox said: “The incident occurred on the Hereford Road at around 11.00pm.

“This was a serious incident that has left two men in hospital.

“The incident was attended by a police dog unit and a man was quickly detained.

“Investigations are ongoing and we would request for anyone with any information to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help officers with their investigation can call 101 and quote incident 885s of 1 January 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

In the early hours of New Year’s Day two men were stabbed near the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury. Six people were arrested.