Six arrested following double stabbing in Shrewsbury

Six men have been arrested after two people suffered stab injuries in a disturbance near to the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury in the early hours of this morning.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition. An 18-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital.

The six men, all from outside Shrewsbury and aged between 19 and 28, are being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Scott Harris said: “The original incident occurred next to the Buttermarket at around 3.20am. Following this there was another disturbance at the nearby Howards Bank Car Park. We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed either of these incidents.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Chaloner said: “This was an extremely serious incident that has left two young men in hospital.

“Over the Christmas period we have been running Operation Checkmate in the town which has seen increased number of police and partners patrolling. This meant that officers were quickly on the scene to contain the incident and make arrests.

“This type of criminal activity is not welcome in our town and we will continue to work to target and disrupt anyone intent on causing trouble.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help officers with their investigation can call 101 and quote incident 293s of 1 January 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org