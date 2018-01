Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in Cockshutt near Ellesmere during the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out in the bedroom of the end of terrace property in the village at around 12.30am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Ellesmere along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Crews used two hose reels jets, one covering jet and four breathing apparatus.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been carried out.