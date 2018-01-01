Arrest made after man suffers stab wound in Telford

A 50-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a man was stabbed in Telford.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Telford, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his hand following the incident at a property in Barclay Court, Donnington.

Inspector Julian Smith said: “There was a large police presence in the area while we dealt with this incident and I’d like to thank local people in the area for their patience and support.

“Officers were promptly on the scene to contain the incident and ensure no other members of the public were put at risk.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help officers with their enquiries can call 101 and quote incident 570s of 1 January 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org