Police appeal for help in finding missing 33-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to find a 33-year-old man who has gone missing from near Shrewsbury.

Lee John Birkenhead, was last seen at his partner’s house in Uckington at 11.30am on Saturday 30 December.

Lee is white, 5 foot 11 inches tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair. He has a tattoo of a blue bird on his wrist.

Lee has links to the Harlescott area of Shrewsbury and Burton.

Anyone who sees Lee or knows of his whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident 295s of 30 December 2017.