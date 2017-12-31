Man arrested following sexual assault in Hadley area of Telford

Police investigating a sexual assault in Telford during the early hours of Friday 29 December have arrested a 26-year-old man.

The man, from Telford, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following the incident.

The victim, in her late teens, was walking along Sunningdale Road in Hadley at around 4.45am when she accepted a lift.

The man stopped the car in the Crescent Road area and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle before she managed to escape.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote incident 95s of 29 December 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org