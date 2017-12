Firefighters were called to a house fire in Telford early this morning.

The fire broke out in the living room of the property on Harp Lane in Dawley at around 4.49am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Tweedale along with operations and fire investigation officers.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

West Mercia Police also attended.