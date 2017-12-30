Witness appeal following sexual assault in Hadley, Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Hadley, Telford, during the early hours of Friday, 29 December.

The victim, in her late teens, was walking along Sunningdale Road at around 4.45am when she accepted a lift from the occupant of a silver or grey saloon car, a man in his 20s.

He stopped the car in the Crescent Road area and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle. The victim managed to escape and get help and is now being supported by specially trained officers.

The man is described as Asian, aged in his mid 20s, 6ft 3ins tall and of medium build with dark hair and a trimmed beard.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Cleobury said: “The victim accepted the lift in good faith, believing the suspect was helping her. This is a very serious incident that has understandably left her completely distraught. If anyone has any information which could help the investigation please contact police on 101 quoting reference 95s of 29 December 2017.”