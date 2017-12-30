Two released from vehicle following Telford town centre collision

Two people were released from their vehicle by firefighters following a collision in Telford this afternoon.

The collision involving two cars happened on Forgegate at around 5.35pm.

The casualties were assisted from a vehicle by Fire Service personnel using holmatro cutting equipment.

One casualty was already out of their vehicle prior to the arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.