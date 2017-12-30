Shropshire residents recognised in Queen’s New Year’s Honours

Ten people from Shropshire have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

They sit alongside The Beatles’ Ringo Starr and Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb, who were both awarded knighthoods, as well as actors, authors sports people and academics.

OBE

James Gerard Boyle, Head of Infrastructure Architecture, Telford, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Taxpayers and Government Modernisation.

(Telford, Shropshire)

Mrs Marion Wynn for services to Girlguiding in the UK and Abroad.

(Newport, Shropshire)

MBE

Mrs Frances Margaret Veal for services to the community in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

(Bridgnorth, Shropshire)

Mrs Janet Sarah Woodriffe for voluntary and charitable services in Wistanstow, South Shropshire.

(Craven Arms, Shropshire)

BEM

Colin Russell Case for voluntary and charitable services to the community in Ruyton XI Towns, Shropshire.

(Ruyton XI Towns, Shropshire)

Mrs Judith Haycocks, Healthcare Assistant, Whitchurch Community Hospital, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust. For services to Care of Older People.

(Whitchurch, Shropshire)

Colin Brendan Holloway, Field Force Collector, Debt Management, HM Revenue and Customs. For voluntary services to Young People.

(Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Mrs Elizabeth June Lawrence for services to the community in Morton, Shropshire.

(Oswestry, Shropshire)

Elvet Owen Richards for services to the community in Trelystan, Powys.

(Marton, Shropshire)

David John Williams, First Aid Volunteer and Trainer, Shrewsbury Branch, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to First Aid.

(Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Dave Williams said: “I am surprised and thrilled to be honoured in this way. I would like to thank all my family and British Red Cross colleagues who have helped and supported me throughout my journey as a volunteer over the past 40 years.

“My wife joined our local Red Cross group and asked me for some fundraising ideas, I suggested a ‘Whist drive’ and the following week I was asked to run it! That was in 1977 and I’ve been volunteering ever since.”

Over the decades, Dave has held several Red Cross volunteer positions in Bedfordshire and Shrewsbury, including Youth Leader, Trustee of Bedfordshire Branch, Centre Officer in both Bromham and Shrewsbury and he has been an Emergency Response volunteer for 13 years, using his first aid skills to support the local community and train other people.

In total 1,123 people have received an award in this year’s list.