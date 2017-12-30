Police issue warning about preloading ahead of New Year celebrations

West Mercia Police is warning of the dangers of preloading ahead of New Year celebrations.

Preloading involves drinking alcohol on private premises prior to going for a night out at a pub or club and drinking more alcohol.

Research has shown that people who preload are two-and-a-half times as likely to become involved in violent crime or injure themselves.

Officers are urging people to think twice about the consequence of drinking before they go for a night out.

Another study has shown that preloading does not even save you money because you end up drinking just as much while you are out.

Extra officers will be on duty this weekend to help keep New Year revellers safe.