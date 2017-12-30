436 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth bus service returns to Arriva

The 436 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth bus service is to be operated by Arriva from Tuesday 2 January 2018.

The service is currently operated by EasyCoach, under contract to Shropshire Council.

The council says it has received a substantial number of complaints relating to the performance of the service.

Now, following communication with EasyCoach, Shropshire Council has been notified by EasyCoach that Saturday 30 December 2017 will be the last day on which they operate the 436 service.

Shropshire Council said it recognises the importance of this service to the passengers along the Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth corridor and has arranged for Arriva – the previous operator of this service – to provide the 436 Shrewsbury to Bridgnorth service with effect from Tuesday 2 January 2018, and with no change to the current timetable.