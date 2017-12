Police in Oswestry have issued a warning to make sure cars are secure following reports of a man trying to gain access to vehicles.

The incident was reported to have happened in the Border Close area of the town.

A police spokesperson said: “Please be vigilant, keep cars and house doors locked and report any suspicious activity.”

CCTV in the area is currently being reviewed to help identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.