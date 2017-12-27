Two injured following fight involving 20 people in Shrewsbury

Two people suffered injuries following a fight involving around 20 people in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

A man in his 50s received facial injuries and bruising to his body and another man in his 40s, received facial injuries during the incident which happened at around 2.50am in Castle Gates.

Police say the offenders fled the scene in the direction of Pride Hill.

A 25-year-old man and 27-year-old man, both from Shrewsbury, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and were released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Mal Normandin or West Mercia Police, said: “Detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and enquiries ongoing.

“This was a cowardly attack upon innocent members of the public who were out enjoying the evening.

“My officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or can assist by providing footage or images that may have been captured at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 120s of 23 December 2017.