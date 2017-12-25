Emergency services deal with number of collisions on Christmas Eve

Emergency services dealt with a number of collisions across Shropshire on Christmas Eve.

In Ludlow, a car went through a concrete wall and came to rest against a house on Rock Road at around noon.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

Firefighters from Craven Arms and Ludlow used cutting equipment to release a 69-year-old female casualty.

Single vehicle collision near Bridgnorth

A collision involving a single vehicle occurred on the B4364, The Down at Eudon near Bridgnorth at around 5.40pm.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington along with an operations officer.

The casualty had managed to get out of the vehicle before the fire service arrived. West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Car and motorbike collide in Telford

In Telford, a car and motorbike collided on Hadley Road, Hadley at around 6.30pm.

One male casualty was treated on scene by Ambulance crews and conveyed to hospital via land ambulance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services attended to make the vehicles safe and clear up a fuel spillage. The road was closed for a time.

Man cut free following collision in Telford

Late on Christmas Eve a single vehicle collision closed Wombridge Road in Wombridge, Telford.

A man was released from a vehicle by firefighters at around 11.10pm. Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Crews used cutters and spreaders along with small gear to remove the door of the vehicle and free the trapped male casualty.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.